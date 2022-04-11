Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

