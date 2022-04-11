FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

