FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

FLR opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.