FDx Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.