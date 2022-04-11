FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,908.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

