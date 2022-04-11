FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.