FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.24 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

