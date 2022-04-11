FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $49.11 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

