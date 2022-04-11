FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

