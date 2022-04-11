FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

FBBPF stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

