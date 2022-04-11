Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of FNF opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

