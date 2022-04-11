Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,558 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

