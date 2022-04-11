Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

