Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 446 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after buying an additional 242,798 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.85.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

