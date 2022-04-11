Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.