Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.