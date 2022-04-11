Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $610.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $648.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $731.53. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.