Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.02 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $114.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.