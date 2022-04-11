Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $129.62 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

