Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 11,951 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 116,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

