Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,349 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

