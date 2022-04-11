Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,755 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,884,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

