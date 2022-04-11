Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,197 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

