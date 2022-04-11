Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.