Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,867 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.