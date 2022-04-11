Financial Analysis: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Realogy 4.30% 17.92% 5.07%

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Realogy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Realogy has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.13%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Realogy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Realogy $7.98 billion 0.20 $343.00 million $2.87 4.68

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Realogy beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

