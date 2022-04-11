Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

