Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $9,707,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000.
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
