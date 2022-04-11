First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.