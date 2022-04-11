First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
