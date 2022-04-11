First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $158.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.56. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

