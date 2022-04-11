FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £150.65 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($197.57).

On Thursday, February 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 142 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($197.40).

FirstGroup stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). 554,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The company has a market cap of £870.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.08. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 72.05 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 116.90 ($1.53).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.50) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

