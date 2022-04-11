Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.93. 13,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,485,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

