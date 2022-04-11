Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.29). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FLUX shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,762. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

