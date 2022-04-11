Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,375 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

