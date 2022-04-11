Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383,443 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortis were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 140.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,685. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.