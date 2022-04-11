Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC opened at $42.23 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

