Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at 1.08 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of 0.82 and a fifty-two week high of 1.55.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
