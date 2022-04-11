Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €34.50 ($37.91) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.
FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.77).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.53 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €34.90 ($38.35). 2,349,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($87.91).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
