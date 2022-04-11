Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €34.50 ($37.91) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.53 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €34.90 ($38.35). 2,349,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.