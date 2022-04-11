Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 794.40 ($10.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.