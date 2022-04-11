Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE FRD opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
