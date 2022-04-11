Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULCC. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULCC opened at $10.73 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

