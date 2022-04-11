Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.11

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $127,819.95 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.30 or 0.07552685 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.01 or 0.99693268 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,414,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,280 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

