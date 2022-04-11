FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Brokerages expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $69.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $76.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.87. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,466. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $21.49.

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

