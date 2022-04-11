FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

NYSE:BMO opened at $115.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

