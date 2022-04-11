FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Issued By Cormark

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.63.

TMQ opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$225.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

