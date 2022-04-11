FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.75 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biogen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.