Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

