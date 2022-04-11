Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after buying an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

