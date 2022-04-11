GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). GAN reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 17,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GAN by 148.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAN by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

