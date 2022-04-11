GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report $33.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.63 million. GAN reported sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.26 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $199.35 million to $225.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 17,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,106. GAN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAN by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 427,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

